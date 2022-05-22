How to watch Aljaz Bedene vs. Christopher O'Connell at the French Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Aljaz Bedene taking on Christopher O'Connell.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bedene vs. O'Connell Matchup Info
|Aljaz Bedene
|Christopher O'Connell
175
World Rank
124
1-4
2022 Match Record
12-7
4-9
2022 Set Record
31-17
Belgrade Open
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Aljaz Bedene vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance
- Bedene is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, at the hands of No. 71-ranked Soonwoo Kwon, 6-4, 6-7, 0-6.
- O'Connell most recently played on May 18, 2022, a 3-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 18-ranked Reilly Opelka in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Bedene has played five matches this year across all court types, and 24.8 games per match.
- So far this year, Bedene has won 17.5% of his return games and 67.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Bedene has won 64.1% of his service games and 23.1% of his return games.
- O'Connell has played 19 matches so far this year (winning 54.1% of games across all court types), and 25.1 games per match (35.7 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, O'Connell has won 79.4% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
- O'Connell has won 86.4% of his service games on clay, and 9.1% of his return games.
