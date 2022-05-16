Skip to main content

How to watch Altug Celikbilek vs. Yuki Bhambri at the Roland Garros

Altug Celikbilek and Yuki Bhambri are slated to go head to head on Monday, May 16 in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, and you can tune in to witness it.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Celikbilek vs. Bhambri Matchup Info

Altug Celikbilek vs. Yuki Bhambri Recent Performance

  • Celikbilek is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, to No. 127-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 5-7, 2-6.
  • In his last match, Bhambri was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Christopher O'Connell in the qualifying round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
  • Through six matches this year (across all court types), Celikbilek has played 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches) and won 46.0% of them.
  • So far this year, Celikbilek has won 19.5% of his return games and 72.5% of his service games.
  • Through six matches this year, Bhambri has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 47.0% of them (across all court types).
  • Bhambri has won 20.0% of his return games this year, and 76.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Altug Celikbilek vs Yuki Bhambri

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
