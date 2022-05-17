How to watch Altug Celikbilek vs. Zdenek Kolar at the Roland Garros
is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Altug Celikbilek and Zdenek Kolar on Tuesday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Celikbilek vs. Kolar Matchup Info
|Altug Celikbilek
|Zdenek Kolar
183
World Rank
136
2-4
Match Record
1-4
6-8
Set Record
2-8
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Altug Celikbilek vs. Zdenek Kolar Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Celikbilek beat Yuki Bhambri, 6-3, 7-5.
- Kolar beat Federico Gaio 6-1, 7-6 on Monday in the qualifying round.
- Celikbilek has played six matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Celikbilek has won 72.5% of his service games this year, and 19.5% of his return games.
- Kolar has played five matches this year (winning 39.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 18.8 games per match (18.8 in three-set matches).
- Kolar has won 61.1% of his service games this year, and 10.0% of his return games.
- Kolar has won 61.1% of his service games on clay, and 10.0% of his return games.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)