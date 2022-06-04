How to watch Alycia Parks vs. Storm Sanders at the Libema Open
On Saturday, June 4, watch Tennis Channel to see Alycia Parks challenge Storm Sanders in the qualifying round of the Libema Open in , .
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Parks vs. Sanders Matchup Info
|Alycia Parks
|Storm Sanders
162
World Rank
207
2-6
2022 Match Record
6-10
6-13
2022 Set Record
14-22
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Alycia Parks vs. Storm Sanders Recent Performance
- Parks is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the French Open, at the hands of No. 179-ranked Rebecca Sramkova, 7-6, 4-6, 4-6.
- In her most recent tournament, the French Open, Sanders was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 99-ranked Lin Zhu, 4-6, 4-6.
- In her eight matches this year across all court types, Parks has played an average of 21.6 games (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Parks has won 56.0% of her service games so far this year, and 23.1% of her return games.
- Through 16 matches this year, Sanders has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 46.1% of them (across all court types).
- Sanders has won 20.6% of her return games this year, and 53.2% of her service games.
