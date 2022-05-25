How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Donna Vekic at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Wednesday's match between No. 28 Amanda Anisimova and No. 100 Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 at the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Anisimova vs. Vekic Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Donna Vekic
28
World Rank
100
20-8
2022 Match Record
5-2
44-23
2022 Set Record
10-6
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Qualification
Amanda Anisimova vs. Donna Vekic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Anisimova won 7-5, 6-4 against Naomi Osaka on Monday.
- Vekic is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 148-ranked Mirjam Bjorklund in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- In her 28 matches this year across all court surfaces, Anisimova has played an average of 22.5 games (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Anisimova has won 70.9% of her service games this year, and 41.1% of her return games.
- Anisimova has won 70.4% of her service games on clay, and 44.4% of her return games.
- Vekic has played seven matches this year, and 20.7 games per match across all court types (20.7 in three-set matches).
- Vekic has won 69.1% of her service games this year, and 41.8% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Vekic has won 72.3% of her games on serve, and 48.9% on return.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
2nd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
