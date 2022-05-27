Skip to main content

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Muchova at the French Open

To watch Friday's head-to-head matchup between No. 81 Karolina Muchova and No. 28 Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 32 of the French Open, check out MSG.

Anisimova vs. Muchova Matchup Info

Amanda AnisimovaKarolina Muchova

28

World Rank

81

22-8

2022 Match Record

5-3

48-23

2022 Set Record

12-5

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Muchova Recent Performance

  • Anisimova beat No. 100-ranked Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Muchova beat No. 3-ranked Maria Sakkari, 7-6, 7-6.
  • Through 30 matches so far this year (across all court types), Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.8% of them.
  • Anisimova has won 71.2% of her service games this year, and 41.8% of her return games.
  • On clay, Anisimova has won 71.0% of her service games and 45.5% of her return games.
  • In her eight matches this year, Muchova has played an average of 21.8 games across all court types (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • Muchova has won 28.9% of her return games so far this year, and 75.0% of her service games.
  • Muchova has won 73.8% of her service games on clay, and 26.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
