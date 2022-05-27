How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Muchova at the French Open
To watch Friday's head-to-head matchup between No. 81 Karolina Muchova and No. 28 Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 32 of the French Open, check out MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Anisimova vs. Muchova Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Karolina Muchova
28
World Rank
81
22-8
2022 Match Record
5-3
48-23
2022 Set Record
12-5
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Amanda Anisimova vs. Karolina Muchova Recent Performance
- Anisimova beat No. 100-ranked Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Muchova beat No. 3-ranked Maria Sakkari, 7-6, 7-6.
- Through 30 matches so far this year (across all court types), Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.8% of them.
- Anisimova has won 71.2% of her service games this year, and 41.8% of her return games.
- On clay, Anisimova has won 71.0% of her service games and 45.5% of her return games.
- In her eight matches this year, Muchova has played an average of 21.8 games across all court types (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Muchova has won 28.9% of her return games so far this year, and 75.0% of her service games.
- Muchova has won 73.8% of her service games on clay, and 26.6% of her return games.
