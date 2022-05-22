How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Naomi Osaka at the French Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Anisimova vs. Osaka Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Naomi Osaka
28
World Rank
38
20-8
2022 Match Record
13-5
44-23
2022 Set Record
25-11
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Amanda Anisimova vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance
- Anisimova is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 8-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.
- Osaka is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mutua Madrid Open, at the hands of No. 37-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 3-6, 1-6.
- Through 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Anisimova has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.3% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Anisimova has won 70.9% of her games on serve, and 41.1% on return.
- On clay, Anisimova has won 70.4% of her service games and 44.4% of her return games.
- Osaka has played 18 matches this year (winning 58.0% of games across all court surfaces), and 17.4 games per match (17.4 in three-set matches).
- Osaka has won 35.5% of her return games this year, and 79.9% of her service games.
- Osaka has won 62.5% of her service games on clay, and 37.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)