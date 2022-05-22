How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Naomi Osaka at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Naomi Osaka at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Anisimova vs. Osaka Matchup Info

Amanda Anisimova Naomi Osaka 28 World Rank 38 20-8 2022 Match Record 13-5 44-23 2022 Set Record 25-11 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 32

Amanda Anisimova vs. Naomi Osaka Recent Performance