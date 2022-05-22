How to watch Anastasia Gasanova vs. Marie Bouzkova at the French Open
Tune in to MSG to watch Anastasia Gasanova match up against Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday.
How to watch Anastasia Gasanova vs. Marie Bouzkova at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Gasanova vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
|Anastasia Gasanova
|Marie Bouzkova
154
World Rank
69
4-10
2022 Match Record
21-8
12-22
2022 Set Record
45-22
Credit One Charleston Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Anastasia Gasanova vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance
- Gasanova remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 versus Donna Vekic.
- Bouzkova dropped her last match, 7-6, 0-6, 5-7 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open on May 2, 2022.
- Gasanova has played 14 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Gasanova has won 56.9% of her service games this year, and 42.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gasanova has won 57.8% of her games on serve, and 42.6% on return.
- Through 29 matches this year, Bouzkova has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 56.2% of them (across all court types).
- Bouzkova has won 72.7% of her service games this year, and 37.7% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Bouzkova has won 67.3% of her games on serve, and 29.6% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
Day 1: Men's and Women's First Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)