How to watch Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Jessika Ponchet at the Libema Open
The June 5 matchup between Anastasia Tikhonova and Jessika Ponchet in the qualifying round at the Libema Open can be viewed on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Tikhonova vs. Ponchet Matchup Info
|Anastasia Tikhonova
|Jessika Ponchet
175
World Rank
195
0-3
2022 Match Record
1-3
1-6
2022 Set Record
3-6
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Jessika Ponchet Recent Performance
- Tikhonova is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 204-ranked Nigina Abduraimova in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Ponchet beat No. 222-ranked Ellen Perez 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Saturday to reach the qualifying round.
- Through three matches so far this year (across all court types), Tikhonova has played 23.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 40.8% of them.
- Tikhonova has won 55.6% of her service games this year, and 41.2% of her return games.
- Ponchet has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in her four matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Ponchet has won 57.9% of her service games this year, and 31.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:15
AM/EST
