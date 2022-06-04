How to watch Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Nigina Abduraimova at the Libema Open
The June 4 matchup between Anastasia Tikhonova and Nigina Abduraimova in the qualifying round at the Libema Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Tikhonova vs. Abduraimova Matchup Info
|Anastasia Tikhonova
|Nigina Abduraimova
175
World Rank
204
0-3
2022 Match Record
0-1
1-6
2022 Set Record
0-2
French Open
Last Tournament
St Petersburg Ladies Trophy
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Nigina Abduraimova Recent Performance
- Tikhonova came up short in her last match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 versus Veronica Cepede Royg in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 17, 2022.
- In her most recent match, Abduraimova was defeated 5-7, 2-6 against Anna Kalinskaya in the qualifying round of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
- In her three matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Tikhonova has played an average of 23.7 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tikhonova has won 55.6% of her games on serve, and 41.2% on return.
- In her one match this year, Abduraimova has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
