Skip to main content

How to watch Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Nigina Abduraimova at the Libema Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The June 4 matchup between Anastasia Tikhonova and Nigina Abduraimova in the qualifying round at the Libema Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Nigina Abduraimova at the Libema Open

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Tikhonova vs. Abduraimova Matchup Info

Anastasia TikhonovaNigina Abduraimova

175

World Rank

204

0-3

2022 Match Record

0-1

1-6

2022 Set Record

0-2

French Open

Last Tournament

St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification

Anastasia Tikhonova vs. Nigina Abduraimova Recent Performance

  • Tikhonova came up short in her last match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 versus Veronica Cepede Royg in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 17, 2022.
  • In her most recent match, Abduraimova was defeated 5-7, 2-6 against Anna Kalinskaya in the qualifying round of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
  • In her three matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Tikhonova has played an average of 23.7 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tikhonova has won 55.6% of her games on serve, and 41.2% on return.
  • In her one match this year, Abduraimova has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Boys & Girls' Singles Championships

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Cem Ilkel at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mariam Bolkvadze vs. Susan Bandecchi at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniel Masur vs. Christopher O'Connell at the MercedesCup

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1012422606h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Women’s Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1010880992h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Armenia vs. Ireland

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lizette Cabrera vs. Catherine McNally at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch En-Shuo Liang vs. Katie Boulter at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Naiktha Bains at the Viking Open Nottingham

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy