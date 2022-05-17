How to watch Andrea Vavassori vs. Antoine Hoang at the Roland Garros
To watch Tuesday's matchup between No. 224 Antoine Hoang and No. 236 Andrea Vavassori in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, turn on.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Vavassori vs. Hoang Matchup Info
|Andrea Vavassori
|Antoine Hoang
236
World Rank
224
3-3
Match Record
1-1
7-7
Set Record
2-2
Grand Prix Hassan II
Last Tournament
Open Sud de France
Qualification
Last Result
Qualification
Andrea Vavassori vs. Antoine Hoang Recent Performance
- Vavassori last played on April 4, 2022, a 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 161-ranked Damir Dzumhur in the qualifying round of the Grand Prix Hassan II.
- Hoang most recently played on January 31, 2022, a 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 160-ranked Gilles Simon in the qualifying round of the Open Sud de France.
- Vavassori has played six matches this year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Vavassori has won 83.9% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.
- Hoang has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court types.
- Hoang has won 27.3% of his return games this year, and 54.5% of his service games.
