How to watch Andreas Seppi vs. Gijs Brouwer at the Libema Open
Fire up NBC Sports Networks on Sunday to watch the qualifying round of the Libema Open, which features Andreas Seppi taking on Gijs Brouwer.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Seppi vs. Brouwer Matchup Info
|Andreas Seppi
|Gijs Brouwer
135
World Rank
230
5-9
2022 Match Record
4-1
12-21
2022 Set Record
8-3
French Open
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Andreas Seppi vs. Gijs Brouwer Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Seppi won 7-6, 6-1 against Bradley Klahn on Saturday.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Brouwer defeated No. 269-ranked Yuichi Sugita, 6-4, 6-2.
- Seppi has played 23.1 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 14 matches this year (across all court types).
- Seppi has won 69.7% of his service games so far this year, and 24.3% of his return games.
- In his five matches this year, Brouwer has played an average of 20.2 games across all court surfaces (20.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Brouwer has won 88.5% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
