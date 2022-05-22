How to watch Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes Andrey Kuznetsov squaring off against Diego Schwartzman on May 22.
How to watch Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kuznetsov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Andrey Kuznetsov
|Diego Schwartzman
227
World Rank
16
3-1
2022 Match Record
18-10
7-3
2022 Set Record
40-31
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- Kuznetsov beat Marco Trungelliti 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Friday in the qualifying round.
- Schwartzman came up short in his last match, 1-6, 6-7 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2022.
- Kuznetsov has played 24.3 games per match in his four matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kuznetsov has won 90.6% of his games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
- Kuznetsov has won 90.6% of his service games on clay, and 37.5% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has played 28 matches so far this year, and 24.9 games per match across all court types (32.0 in five-set matches).
- Schwartzman has won 37.0% of his return games this year, and 68.0% of his service games.
- On clay, Schwartzman has won 67.0% of his service games and 39.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)