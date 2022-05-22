Skip to main content

How to watch Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open

Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes Andrey Kuznetsov squaring off against Diego Schwartzman on May 22.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kuznetsov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Andrey KuznetsovDiego Schwartzman

227

World Rank

16

3-1

2022 Match Record

18-10

7-3

2022 Set Record

40-31

Australian Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance

  • Kuznetsov beat Marco Trungelliti 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Friday in the qualifying round.
  • Schwartzman came up short in his last match, 1-6, 6-7 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2022.
  • Kuznetsov has played 24.3 games per match in his four matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kuznetsov has won 90.6% of his games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
  • Kuznetsov has won 90.6% of his service games on clay, and 37.5% of his return games.
  • Schwartzman has played 28 matches so far this year, and 24.9 games per match across all court types (32.0 in five-set matches).
  • Schwartzman has won 37.0% of his return games this year, and 68.0% of his service games.
  • On clay, Schwartzman has won 67.0% of his service games and 39.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
