How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Cristian Garin at the French Open
Andrey Rublev and Cristian Garin are scheduled to square off on Saturday, May 28 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Rublev vs. Garin Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Cristian Garin
7
World Rank
37
27-7
2022 Match Record
11-10
62-27
2022 Set Record
28-31
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Andrey Rublev vs. Cristian Garin Recent Performance
- Rublev defeated Federico Delbonis 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Garin beat Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- In his 34 matches so far this year across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 25.1 games (33.4 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Rublev has won 84.3% of his service games and 28.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rublev has won 83.9% of his games on serve, and 28.5% on return.
- Garin has played 26.4 games per match (41.8 in five-set matches) in his 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Garin has won 68.7% of his service games and 29.2% of his return games.
- On clay, Garin has won 67.8% of his service games and 31.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV