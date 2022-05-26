Skip to main content

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Federico Delbonis at the French Open

Fire up MSG on Thursday to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which features Andrey Rublev facing off against Federico Delbonis.

Rublev vs. Delbonis Matchup Info

Andrey RublevFederico Delbonis

7

World Rank

65

25-7

2022 Match Record

6-14

56-25

2022 Set Record

16-31

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Gonet Geneva Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Andrey Rublev vs. Federico Delbonis Recent Performance

  • Rublev beat No. 71-ranked Soonwoo Kwon 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Delbonis beat Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • Rublev has played 24.3 games per match (30.7 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Rublev has won 83.2% of his service games so far this year, and 28.7% of his return games.
  • Rublev has won 80.3% of his service games on clay, and 29.7% of his return games.
  • In his 20 matches this year, Delbonis has played an average of 21.9 games across all court surfaces (40.0 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Delbonis has won 19.9% of his return games and 67.6% of his service games.
  • On clay, Delbonis has won 70.3% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
