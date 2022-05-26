How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Federico Delbonis at the French Open
Fire up MSG on Thursday to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which features Andrey Rublev facing off against Federico Delbonis.
How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Federico Delbonis at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Rublev vs. Delbonis Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Federico Delbonis
7
World Rank
65
25-7
2022 Match Record
6-14
56-25
2022 Set Record
16-31
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Andrey Rublev vs. Federico Delbonis Recent Performance
- Rublev beat No. 71-ranked Soonwoo Kwon 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
- Delbonis beat Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- Rublev has played 24.3 games per match (30.7 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Rublev has won 83.2% of his service games so far this year, and 28.7% of his return games.
- Rublev has won 80.3% of his service games on clay, and 29.7% of his return games.
- In his 20 matches this year, Delbonis has played an average of 21.9 games across all court surfaces (40.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Delbonis has won 19.9% of his return games and 67.6% of his service games.
- On clay, Delbonis has won 70.3% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)