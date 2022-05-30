How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 16 of the French Open, which includes Andrey Rublev challenging Jannik Sinner on May 30.
How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Rublev vs. Sinner Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Jannik Sinner
7
World Rank
12
28-7
2022 Match Record
22-7
65-28
2022 Set Record
52-21
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Rublev beat No. 37-ranked Cristian Garin, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.
- In the Round of 32, Sinner was victorious 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 versus Mackenzie McDonald on Saturday.
- Rublev has played 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.5 games per match (34.5 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Rublev has won 28.4% of his return games and 84.3% of his service games.
- On clay, Rublev has won 83.9% of his service games and 28.5% of his return games.
- In his 29 matches this year, Sinner has played an average of 24.9 games across all court types (30.4 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Sinner has won 81.6% of his service games and 28.9% of his return games.
- On clay, Sinner has won 79.4% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
30
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)