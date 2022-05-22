How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Soonwoo Kwon at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Andrey Rublev and Soonwoo Kwon in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Rublev vs. Kwon Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Soonwoo Kwon
7
World Rank
71
25-7
2022 Match Record
12-15
56-25
2022 Set Record
34-37
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Andrey Rublev vs. Soonwoo Kwon Recent Performance
- Rublev is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 54-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 2-6, 4-6.
- Kwon came up short in his most recent match, 3-6, 4-6 versus Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 17, 2022.
- In his 32 matches this year across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 24.3 games (30.7 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rublev has won 83.2% of his games on serve, and 28.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rublev has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 29.7% on return.
- Through 27 matches so far this year, Kwon has played 25.5 games per match (52.0 in five-set matches) and won 48.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Kwon has won 23.6% of his return games so far this year, and 73.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kwon has won 70.4% of his games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
