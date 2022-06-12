Skip to main content

How to watch Andy Murray vs. Matteo Berrettini at the MercedesCup

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The finals of the MercedesCup features Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray going toe to toe on June 12 at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart. Watch it on NBC.

Murray vs. Berrettini Matchup Info

Andy MurrayMatteo Berrettini

68

World Rank

10

16-9

2022 Match Record

11-4

32-24

2022 Set Record

30-17

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

BNP Paribas Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Andy Murray vs. Matteo Berrettini Recent Performance

  • Murray beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals.
  • In the semifinals on Saturday, Berrettini defeated No. 61-ranked Oscar Otte, 7-6, 7-6.
  • Murray has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Murray has won 81.2% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Murray has won 92.7% of his games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
  • Berrettini has played 15 matches this year (winning 52.7% of games across all court types), and 31.9 games per match (26.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Berrettini has won 88.2% of his service games and 17.8% of his return games.
  • Berrettini has won 95.0% of his service games on grass, and 17.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

