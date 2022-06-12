How to watch Andy Murray vs. Matteo Berrettini at the MercedesCup
The finals of the MercedesCup features Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray going toe to toe on June 12 at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart. Watch it on NBC.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, June 12
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Grass
Murray vs. Berrettini Matchup Info
|Andy Murray
|Matteo Berrettini
68
World Rank
10
16-9
2022 Match Record
11-4
32-24
2022 Set Record
30-17
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Andy Murray vs. Matteo Berrettini Recent Performance
- Murray beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals.
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Berrettini defeated No. 61-ranked Oscar Otte, 7-6, 7-6.
- Murray has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Murray has won 81.2% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Murray has won 92.7% of his games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
- Berrettini has played 15 matches this year (winning 52.7% of games across all court types), and 31.9 games per match (26.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Berrettini has won 88.2% of his service games and 17.8% of his return games.
- Berrettini has won 95.0% of his service games on grass, and 17.1% of his return games.
