How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Anett Kontaveit matching up with Ajla Tomljanovic on May 22.
How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kontaveit vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Anett Kontaveit
|Ajla Tomljanovic
5
World Rank
44
16-7
2022 Match Record
11-13
34-19
2022 Set Record
22-26
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Anett Kontaveit vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- In her last match, Kontaveit was defeated 2-6, 3-6 against Petra Martic in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Tomljanovic dropped her most recent match, 1-5 (retired) versus Anna Bondar in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 19, 2022.
- Kontaveit has played 23 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kontaveit has won 36.1% of her return games and 71.3% of her service games.
- On clay, Kontaveit has won 63.5% of her service games and 26.0% of her return games.
- Through 24 matches this year, Tomljanovic has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 49.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Tomljanovic has won 58.9% of her service games this year, and 38.9% of her return games.
- On clay, Tomljanovic has won 65.3% of her service games and 39.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)