How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Hailey Baptiste at the French Open

Watch Anhelina Kalinina and Hailey Baptiste face off in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kalinina vs. Baptiste Matchup Info

Anhelina KalininaHailey Baptiste

36

World Rank

125

12-9

2022 Match Record

13-7

27-19

2022 Set Record

30-21

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Credit One Charleston Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Anhelina Kalinina vs. Hailey Baptiste Recent Performance

  • Kalinina dropped her most recent match, - (retired) versus Jessica Pegula in the of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2022.
  • In the qualifying round on Friday, Baptiste defeated No. 167-ranked Nastasja Mariana Schunk, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
  • Kalinina has played 21 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • Kalinina has won 37.3% of her return games so far this year, and 65.7% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kalinina has won 69.0% of her games on serve, and 37.2% on return.
  • Through 20 matches so far this year, Baptiste has played 23.6 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Baptiste has won 65.7% of her games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
  • Baptiste has won 68.3% of her service games on clay, and 40.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
