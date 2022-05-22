How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Hailey Baptiste at the French Open
Watch Anhelina Kalinina and Hailey Baptiste face off in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Kalinina vs. Baptiste Matchup Info
|Anhelina Kalinina
|Hailey Baptiste
36
World Rank
125
12-9
2022 Match Record
13-7
27-19
2022 Set Record
30-21
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Credit One Charleston Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Anhelina Kalinina vs. Hailey Baptiste Recent Performance
- Kalinina dropped her most recent match, - (retired) versus Jessica Pegula in the of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2022.
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Baptiste defeated No. 167-ranked Nastasja Mariana Schunk, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
- Kalinina has played 21 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Kalinina has won 37.3% of her return games so far this year, and 65.7% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kalinina has won 69.0% of her games on serve, and 37.2% on return.
- Through 20 matches so far this year, Baptiste has played 23.6 games per match (23.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Baptiste has won 65.7% of her games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
- Baptiste has won 68.3% of her service games on clay, and 40.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
