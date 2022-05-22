How to watch Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova at the French Open
Anna Bondar and Petra Kvitova are scheduled to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bondar vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Anna Bondar
|Petra Kvitova
67
World Rank
34
15-12
2022 Match Record
9-11
27-24
2022 Set Record
21-21
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Bondar lost her most recent match, - (retired) versus Claire Liu in the of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 20, 2022.
- Kvitova lost her most recent match, 3-6, 5-7 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open on April 29, 2022.
- Bondar has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches this year (across all court types).
- Bondar has won 28.8% of her return games this year, and 72.1% of her service games.
- Bondar has won 76.1% of her service games on clay, and 32.6% of her return games.
- Kvitova has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches so far this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Kvitova has won 67.3% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
- Kvitova has won 58.3% of her service games on clay, and 30.6% of her return games.
