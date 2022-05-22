How to watch Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova at the French Open

Anna Bondar and Petra Kvitova are scheduled to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Bondar vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Anna Bondar Petra Kvitova 67 World Rank 34 15-12 2022 Match Record 9-11 27-24 2022 Set Record 21-21 Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Semifinal Last Result Round of 64

Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance