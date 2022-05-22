Skip to main content

How to watch Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Anna Bondar and Petra Kvitova are scheduled to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bondar vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Anna BondarPetra Kvitova

67

World Rank

34

15-12

2022 Match Record

9-11

27-24

2022 Set Record

21-21

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Anna Bondar vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance

  • Bondar lost her most recent match, - (retired) versus Claire Liu in the of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 20, 2022.
  • Kvitova lost her most recent match, 3-6, 5-7 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open on April 29, 2022.
  • Bondar has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Bondar has won 28.8% of her return games this year, and 72.1% of her service games.
  • Bondar has won 76.1% of her service games on clay, and 32.6% of her return games.
  • Kvitova has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Kvitova has won 67.3% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
  • Kvitova has won 58.3% of her service games on clay, and 30.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy