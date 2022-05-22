How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova take on Kristina Kucova in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Schmiedlova vs. Kucova Matchup Info
|Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
|Kristina Kucova
89
World Rank
87
7-9
2022 Match Record
6-12
17-19
2022 Set Record
15-26
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Schmiedlova was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 44-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic, 5-7, 2-6.
- In her last match, Kucova lost 3-6, 3-6 against Anna Bondar in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Schmiedlova has played 16 matches so far this year across all court types, and 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches).
- Schmiedlova has won 51.5% of her service games this year, and 34.7% of her return games.
- Schmiedlova has won 51.2% of her service games on clay, and 35.9% of her return games.
- Kucova has played 18 matches this year (winning 44.9% of games across all court types), and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kucova has won 32.6% of her return games and 57.3% of her service games.
- On clay, Kucova has won 75.0% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.
