How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, May 22, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova take on Kristina Kucova in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Schmiedlova vs. Kucova Matchup Info

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Kristina Kucova 89 World Rank 87 7-9 2022 Match Record 6-12 17-19 2022 Set Record 15-26 Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Last Tournament Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova Recent Performance