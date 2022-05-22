Skip to main content

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, May 22, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova take on Kristina Kucova in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Schmiedlova vs. Kucova Matchup Info

Anna-Karolina SchmiedlovaKristina Kucova

89

World Rank

87

7-9

2022 Match Record

6-12

17-19

2022 Set Record

15-26

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Last Tournament

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kristina Kucova Recent Performance

  • In her previous tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Schmiedlova was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 44-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic, 5-7, 2-6.
  • In her last match, Kucova lost 3-6, 3-6 against Anna Bondar in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
  • Schmiedlova has played 16 matches so far this year across all court types, and 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches).
  • Schmiedlova has won 51.5% of her service games this year, and 34.7% of her return games.
  • Schmiedlova has won 51.2% of her service games on clay, and 35.9% of her return games.
  • Kucova has played 18 matches this year (winning 44.9% of games across all court types), and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kucova has won 32.6% of her return games and 57.3% of her service games.
  • On clay, Kucova has won 75.0% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy