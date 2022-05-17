How to watch Antoine Escoffier vs. Marco Trungelliti at the Roland Garros
Check out on May 17 to see No. 215 Antoine Escoffier take on No. 183 Marco Trungelliti in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Escoffier vs. Trungelliti Matchup Info
|Antoine Escoffier
|Marco Trungelliti
215
World Rank
183
N/A
Match Record
3-1
N/A
Set Record
8-4
N/A
Last Tournament
Australian Open
N/A
Last Result
Round of 128
Antoine Escoffier vs. Marco Trungelliti Recent Performance
- Trungelliti dropped his last match, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 versus Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open on January 18, 2022.
- Trungelliti has played four matches so far this year (winning 53.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 28.5 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Trungelliti has won 13.0% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.
