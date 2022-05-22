How to watch Arantxa Rus vs. Elena Rybakina at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 22 to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a matchup between Arantxa Rus and Elena Rybakina.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Rus vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Arantxa Rus
|Elena Rybakina
76
World Rank
16
6-9
2022 Match Record
16-11
18-18
2022 Set Record
33-19
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Arantxa Rus vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Rus came up short 6-7, 3-6 versus Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rybakina was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 29-ranked Jil Teichmann, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7.
- Rus has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 15 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Rus has won 37.8% of her return games so far this year, and 64.7% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rus has won 60.8% of her games on serve, and 54.2% on return.
- In her 27 matches this year, Rybakina has played an average of 19.3 games across all court types (19.3 in three-set matches).
- Rybakina has won 33.5% of her return games this year, and 75.5% of her service games.
- On clay, Rybakina has won 64.7% of her service games and 39.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
