How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Bublik at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Alexander Bublik and Arthur Rinderknech come together for a matchup in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Rinderknech vs. Bublik Matchup Info
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Alexander Bublik
65
World Rank
41
9-8
2022 Match Record
10-12
21-20
2022 Set Record
24-28
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexander Bublik Recent Performance
- Rinderknech last played on May 15, 2022, a 6-7, 6-7 loss to No. 42-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- In his last match, Bublik was defeated 1-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Through 17 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 24.9 games per match (24 in five-set matches) and won 51.3% of them.
- Rinderknech has won 84.5% of his service games so far this year, and 17.6% of his return games.
- Rinderknech has won 72.4% of his service games on clay, and 17.9% of his return games.
- In his 22 matches so far this year, Bublik has played an average of 24.5 games across all court types (31.5 in five-set matches).
- Bublik has won 76.4% of his service games this year, and 17.1% of his return games.
- Bublik has won 76.3% of his service games on clay, and 12.8% of his return games.
