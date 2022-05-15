How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
On Sunday, May 15 at Parc De La TeTe D'or, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Arthur Rinderknech meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Rinderknech vs. Rune Matchup Info
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
63
World Rank
42
9-7
Match Record
15-12
21-18
Set Record
33-26
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Recent Performance
- Rinderknech is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, at the hands of No. 57-ranked Fabio Fognini, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6.
- In his most recent match, Rune was defeated 1-6, 6-1, 3-6 versus Hugo Dellien in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his 16 matches this year across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.8 games (24.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rinderknech has won 84.9% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rinderknech has won 66.7% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
- Through 27 matches this year, Rune has played 21.5 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.0% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rune has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 27.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rune has won 70.8% of his games on serve, and 34.7% on return.
