How to watch Arthur Rinderknech vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

On Sunday, May 15 at Parc De La TeTe D'or, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Arthur Rinderknech meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Rinderknech vs. Rune Matchup Info

Arthur RinderknechHolger Vitus Nodskov Rune

63

World Rank

42

9-7

Match Record

15-12

21-18

Set Record

33-26

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Last Tournament

BMW Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Winner

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Recent Performance

  • Rinderknech is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, at the hands of No. 57-ranked Fabio Fognini, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6.
  • In his most recent match, Rune was defeated 1-6, 6-1, 3-6 versus Hugo Dellien in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • In his 16 matches this year across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.8 games (24.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rinderknech has won 84.9% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rinderknech has won 66.7% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
  • Through 27 matches this year, Rune has played 21.5 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.0% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rune has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 27.5% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rune has won 70.8% of his games on serve, and 34.7% on return.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
