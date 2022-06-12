Skip to main content

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Libema Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, June 12 Ekaterina Alexandrova and Aryna Sabalenka come together for a match in the finals at the Libema Open. Watch it on NBC.

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Libema Open

Sabalenka vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

Aryna SabalenkaEkaterina Alexandrova

6

World Rank

30

19-12

2022 Match Record

21-11

44-32

2022 Set Record

44-27

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Recent Performance

  • In the semifinals, Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-0 against Shelby Rogers on Saturday.
  • Alexandrova defeated No. 24-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the finals.
  • In her 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Sabalenka has played an average of 22.1 games (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Sabalenka has won 37.4% of her return games and 68.7% of her service games.
  • On grass, Sabalenka has won 83.3% of her service games and 42.9% of her return games.
  • Alexandrova has played 32 matches so far this year, and 21.3 games per match across all court surfaces (21.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Alexandrova has won 35.7% of her return games and 74.1% of her service games.
  • On grass, Alexandrova has won 84.2% of her service games and 50.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mookie Betts and Max Muncy
SI Guide

MLB Slate Highlights the Sports Calendar

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Libema Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Mackenzie Hughes reacts and drops his club after playing his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Vincent Whaley plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kelly Kraft at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sean O'Hair plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy