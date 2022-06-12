How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Libema Open
On Sunday, June 12 Ekaterina Alexandrova and Aryna Sabalenka come together for a match in the finals at the Libema Open. Watch it on NBC.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, June 12
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Sabalenka vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
6
World Rank
30
19-12
2022 Match Record
21-11
44-32
2022 Set Record
44-27
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Recent Performance
- In the semifinals, Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-0 against Shelby Rogers on Saturday.
- Alexandrova defeated No. 24-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the finals.
- In her 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Sabalenka has played an average of 22.1 games (22.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sabalenka has won 37.4% of her return games and 68.7% of her service games.
- On grass, Sabalenka has won 83.3% of her service games and 42.9% of her return games.
- Alexandrova has played 32 matches so far this year, and 21.3 games per match across all court surfaces (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Alexandrova has won 35.7% of her return games and 74.1% of her service games.
- On grass, Alexandrova has won 84.2% of her service games and 50.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
