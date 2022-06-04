How to watch Astra Sharma vs. RADWANSKA U. RADWANSKA U. at the Viking Open Nottingham
Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Saturday's match in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Sharma vs. RADWANSKA U. Matchup Info
|Astra Sharma
|RADWANSKA U. RADWANSKA U.
124
World Rank
324
5-11
2022 Match Record
0-1
14-25
2022 Set Record
1-2
French Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Astra Sharma vs. RADWANSKA U. RADWANSKA U. Recent Performance
- In her last match, Sharma was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 versus Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- In her previous tournament, the Australian Open, RADWANSKA U. was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 261-ranked Indy de Vroome, 5-7, 6-1, 5-7.
- Through 16 matches this year (across all court types), Sharma has played 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) and won 43.5% of them.
- Sharma has won 63.5% of her service games this year, and 25.2% of her return games.
- RADWANSKA U. has played 31.0 games per match (31.0 in three-set matches) in her one match so far this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, RADWANSKA U. has won 46.7% of her return games and 56.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:15
AM/EST
