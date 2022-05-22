How to watch Astra Sharma vs. Varvara Gracheva at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the site where Varvara Gracheva and Astra Sharma will meet for their May 22 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Sharma vs. Gracheva Matchup Info
|Astra Sharma
|Varvara Gracheva
144
World Rank
71
5-10
2022 Match Record
12-8
13-23
2022 Set Record
26-19
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Astra Sharma vs. Varvara Gracheva Recent Performance
- Sharma is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, to No. 92-ranked Claire Liu, 4-6, 1-6.
- In her most recent tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Gracheva was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 54-ranked Magda Linette, 3-6, 0-6.
- In her 15 matches so far this year across all court types, Sharma has played an average of 22.5 games (22.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sharma has won 25.2% of her return games and 62.7% of her service games.
- On clay, Sharma has won 64.7% of her service games and 32.7% of her return games.
- Gracheva has played 20 matches so far this year, and 19.8 games per match across all court types (19.8 in three-set matches).
- Gracheva has won 52.6% of her service games so far this year, and 33.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gracheva has won 55.6% of her games on serve, and 33.9% on return.
