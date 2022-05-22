How to watch Astra Sharma vs. Varvara Gracheva at the French Open

The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the site where Varvara Gracheva and Astra Sharma will meet for their May 22 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Sharma vs. Gracheva Matchup Info

Astra Sharma Varvara Gracheva 144 World Rank 71 5-10 2022 Match Record 12-8 13-23 2022 Set Record 26-19 Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 32

