How to watch Astra Sharma vs. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki at the Viking Open Nottingham

NBC Sports Networks is your destination for watching the match between Astra Sharma and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki on Sunday, when they compete in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre.

  • Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Sharma vs. Miyazaki Matchup Info

Astra SharmaYuriko Lily Miyazaki

124

World Rank

244

5-11

2022 Match Record

3-3

14-25

2022 Set Record

7-7

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Qualification Round 2

Astra Sharma vs. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Sharma was victorious 7-5, 6-1 versus RADWANSKA U. RADWANSKA U. on Saturday.
  • In the qualifying round, Miyazaki was victorious 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 versus Gabriela Lee on Saturday.
  • Sharma has played 16 matches this year across all court types, and 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Sharma has won 25.2% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.
  • Miyazaki has played six matches so far this year (winning 47.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Miyazaki has won 65.7% of her service games and 29.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
