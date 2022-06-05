How to watch Astra Sharma vs. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki at the Viking Open Nottingham
NBC Sports Networks is your destination for watching the match between Astra Sharma and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki on Sunday, when they compete in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Sharma vs. Miyazaki Matchup Info
|Astra Sharma
|Yuriko Lily Miyazaki
124
World Rank
244
5-11
2022 Match Record
3-3
14-25
2022 Set Record
7-7
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Astra Sharma vs. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Sharma was victorious 7-5, 6-1 versus RADWANSKA U. RADWANSKA U. on Saturday.
- In the qualifying round, Miyazaki was victorious 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 versus Gabriela Lee on Saturday.
- Sharma has played 16 matches this year across all court types, and 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sharma has won 25.2% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.
- Miyazaki has played six matches so far this year (winning 47.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Miyazaki has won 65.7% of her service games and 29.7% of her return games.
