How to watch Attila Balazs vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22, watch Tennis Channel to see Attila Balazs match up against Marin Cilic in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
How to watch Attila Balazs vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Balazs vs. Cilic Matchup Info
|Attila Balazs
|Marin Cilic
255
World Rank
23
N/A
2022 Match Record
13-11
N/A
2022 Set Record
37-28
N/A
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
N/A
Last Result
Round of 32
Attila Balazs vs. Marin Cilic Recent Performance
- Cilic most recently played on May 12, 2022, a 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 loss to No. 45-ranked Cristian Garin in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his 24 matches so far this year, Cilic has played an average of 26.3 games across all court types (37.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cilic has won 84.6% of his service games and 21.8% of his return games.
- Cilic has won 80.2% of his service games on clay, and 26.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)