How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, May 27, turn on MSG to witness Belinda Bencic challenge Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 32 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Bencic vs. Fernandez Matchup Info

Belinda BencicLeylah Annie Fernandez

14

World Rank

18

20-8

2022 Match Record

12-7

44-22

2022 Set Record

24-19

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Recent Performance

  • Bencic defeated Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
  • In the Round of 64, Fernandez was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Katerina Siniakova on Wednesday.
  • Through 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bencic has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.9% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Bencic has won 35.1% of her return games and 76.8% of her service games.
  • Bencic has won 78.9% of her service games on clay, and 35.4% of her return games.
  • Fernandez has played 19 matches this year, and 22.4 games per match across all court types (22.4 in three-set matches).
  • Fernandez has won 30.0% of her return games so far this year, and 74.4% of her service games.
  • On clay, Fernandez has won 69.9% of her service games and 36.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
