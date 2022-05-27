How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the French Open
On Friday, May 27, turn on MSG to witness Belinda Bencic challenge Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 32 of the French Open in Paris, France.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Bencic vs. Fernandez Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
14
World Rank
18
20-8
2022 Match Record
12-7
44-22
2022 Set Record
24-19
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Belinda Bencic vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Recent Performance
- Bencic defeated Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 64, Fernandez was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Katerina Siniakova on Wednesday.
- Through 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bencic has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.9% of them.
- Thus far this year, Bencic has won 35.1% of her return games and 76.8% of her service games.
- Bencic has won 78.9% of her service games on clay, and 35.4% of her return games.
- Fernandez has played 19 matches this year, and 22.4 games per match across all court types (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Fernandez has won 30.0% of her return games so far this year, and 74.4% of her service games.
- On clay, Fernandez has won 69.9% of her service games and 36.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
