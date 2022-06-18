How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Maria Sakkari at the Bett1open
On Saturday, June 18, tune in to to see Belinda Bencic take on Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the Bett1open in Berlin, Germany.
- Tournament: Bett1open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, June 18
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Grass
Bencic vs. Sakkari Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Maria Sakkari
17
World Rank
6
25-10
2022 Match Record
25-11
55-29
2022 Set Record
54-25
Libema Open
Last Tournament
Viking Open Nottingham
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Belinda Bencic vs. Maria Sakkari Recent Performance
- Bencic defeated No. 24-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday to make the semifinals.
- Sakkari beat No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
- Bencic has played 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in her 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Bencic has won 34.0% of her return games so far this year, and 76.7% of her service games.
- Bencic has won 79.7% of her service games on grass, and 28.8% of her return games.
- Sakkari has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Sakkari has won 74.7% of her service games and 37.1% of her return games.
- On grass, Sakkari has won 83.3% of her service games and 40.3% of her return games.
