How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Reka Luca Jani at the French Open
Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's match between Belinda Bencic and Belinda Bencic in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bencic vs. Jani Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Reka Luca Jani
14
World Rank
128
18-8
2022 Match Record
2-5
40-22
2022 Set Record
6-11
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Copa Colsanitas
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Belinda Bencic vs. Reka Luca Jani Recent Performance
- Bencic is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 32-ranked Amanda Anisimova, 6-7, 1-6.
- Jani remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 5-7, 2-6 against Aleksandra Krunic.
- Bencic has played 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Bencic has won 33.7% of her return games so far this year, and 76.2% of her service games.
- On clay, Bencic has won 77.9% of her service games and 32.1% of her return games.
- Jani has played seven matches this year (winning 46.2% of games across all court types), and 24.1 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Jani has won 59.6% of her service games and 42.3% of her return games.
- On clay, Jani has won 59.6% of her service games and 42.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
