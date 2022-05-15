How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on May 15 to see the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which includes a matchup between Benjamin Bonzi and Sebastian Baez.

How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, May 15

Sunday, May 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Bonzi vs. Baez Matchup Info

Benjamin Bonzi Sebastian Baez 56 World Rank 37 9-10 Match Record 24-13 22-21 Set Record 53-42 Millennium Estoril Open Last Tournament Millennium Estoril Open Round of 16 Last Result Winner

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance