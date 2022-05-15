How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 15 to see the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which includes a matchup between Benjamin Bonzi and Sebastian Baez.
How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Bonzi vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Benjamin Bonzi
|Sebastian Baez
56
World Rank
37
9-10
Match Record
24-13
22-21
Set Record
53-42
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Winner
Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- Bonzi most recently played on April 28, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 30-ranked Sebastian Korda in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- In his last match, Baez was defeated 6-7, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Bonzi has played 19 matches so far this year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- Bonzi has won 77.3% of his service games this year, and 23.2% of his return games.
- Bonzi has won 70.0% of his service games on clay, and 13.8% of his return games.
- Baez has played 37 matches so far this year, and 25.3 games per match across all court types (24.2 in three-set matches).
- Baez has won 30.1% of his return games this year, and 72.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Baez has won 73.0% of his service games and 34.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)