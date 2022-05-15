Skip to main content

How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on May 15 to see the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which includes a matchup between Benjamin Bonzi and Sebastian Baez.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bonzi vs. Baez Matchup Info

Benjamin BonziSebastian Baez

56

World Rank

37

9-10

Match Record

24-13

22-21

Set Record

53-42

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Winner

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • Bonzi most recently played on April 28, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 30-ranked Sebastian Korda in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open.
  • In his last match, Baez was defeated 6-7, 3-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Bonzi has played 19 matches so far this year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • Bonzi has won 77.3% of his service games this year, and 23.2% of his return games.
  • Bonzi has won 70.0% of his service games on clay, and 13.8% of his return games.
  • Baez has played 37 matches so far this year, and 25.3 games per match across all court types (24.2 in three-set matches).
  • Baez has won 30.1% of his return games this year, and 72.2% of his service games.
  • On clay, Baez has won 73.0% of his service games and 34.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
