Skip to main content

How to watch Benjamin Hassan vs. Christopher O'Connell at the Gonet Geneva Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Benjamin Hassan and Christopher O'Connell square off in Sunday's qualifying round at the Gonet Geneva Open on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Benjamin Hassan vs. Christopher O'Connell at the Gonet Geneva Open

  • Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Hassan vs. O'Connell Matchup Info

Benjamin HassanChristopher O'Connell

327

World Rank

125

N/A

Match Record

9-6

N/A

Set Record

25-15

N/A

Last Tournament

BNP Paribas Open

N/A

Last Result

Qualification

Benjamin Hassan vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Hassan beat No. 97-ranked Henri Laaksonen, 6-4, 6-3.
  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, O'Connell beat No. 298-ranked Goncalo Oliveira, 7-6, 6-4.
  • Through 15 matches so far this year, O'Connell has played 25.8 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.5% of them (across all court types).
  • So far this year, O'Connell has won 78.2% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011866797h
Campeonato Femenino Sub-17 UEFA 2018

How to Watch UEFA Under-17 Women's Championship: France vs. Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
imago1011988366h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas23 minutes ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
imago1011972912h
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighle53 minutes ago
USATSI_16742636
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas53 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011933977h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy