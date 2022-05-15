How to watch Benjamin Hassan vs. Christopher O'Connell at the Gonet Geneva Open
Watch Benjamin Hassan and Christopher O'Connell square off in Sunday's qualifying round at the Gonet Geneva Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Hassan vs. O'Connell Matchup Info
|Benjamin Hassan
|Christopher O'Connell
327
World Rank
125
N/A
Match Record
9-6
N/A
Set Record
25-15
N/A
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
N/A
Last Result
Qualification
Benjamin Hassan vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Hassan beat No. 97-ranked Henri Laaksonen, 6-4, 6-3.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, O'Connell beat No. 298-ranked Goncalo Oliveira, 7-6, 6-4.
- Through 15 matches so far this year, O'Connell has played 25.8 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.5% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, O'Connell has won 78.2% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
