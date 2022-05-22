How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Ilya Ivashka at the French Open
If you're wanting to watch No. 67 Benoit Paire go toe to toe with No. 50 Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Paire vs. Ivashka Matchup Info
|Benoit Paire
|Ilya Ivashka
67
World Rank
50
5-15
2022 Match Record
7-10
19-35
2022 Set Record
18-23
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Benoit Paire vs. Ilya Ivashka Recent Performance
- Paire came up short in his last match, 3-6, 1-6 versus Casper Ruud in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 18, 2022.
- Ivashka last played on May 19, 2022, a 5-7, 5-7 loss to No. 79-ranked Joao Sousa in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Through 20 matches so far this year (across all court types), Paire has played 28.4 games per match (47.0 in five-set matches) and won 45.4% of them.
- So far this year, Paire has won 19.8% of his return games and 69.0% of his service games.
- On clay, Paire has won 63.5% of his service games and 19.8% of his return games.
- Ivashka has played 17 matches this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court types), and 23.0 games per match.
- So far this year, Ivashka has won 73.6% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
- Ivashka has won 73.1% of his service games on clay, and 22.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)