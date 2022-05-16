How to watch Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Dudi Sela at the Roland Garros
To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. 395 Dudi Sela and No. 112 Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, check out.
How to watch Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Dudi Sela at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Zapata Miralles vs. Sela Matchup Info
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Dudi Sela
112
World Rank
395
12-11
Match Record
0-1
25-24
Set Record
0-2
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Dudi Sela Recent Performance
- Zapata Miralles came up short in his most recent match, 3-6, 6-7 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open on April 27, 2022.
- In his previous tournament, the Australian Open, Sela was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 217-ranked Mario Vilella Martinez, 3-6, 2-6.
- Zapata Miralles has played 23 matches so far this year across all court types, and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
- Zapata Miralles has won 32.8% of his return games this year, and 58.4% of his service games.
- On clay, Zapata Miralles has won 54.8% of his service games and 29.0% of his return games.
- Through one match so far this year, Sela has played 17.0 games per match (17.0 in three-set matches) and won 29.4% of them (across all court types).
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Dudi Sela
TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:55
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)