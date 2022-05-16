Skip to main content

How to watch Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Dudi Sela at the Roland Garros

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. 395 Dudi Sela and No. 112 Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, check out.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Zapata Miralles vs. Sela Matchup Info

Bernabe Zapata MirallesDudi Sela

112

World Rank

395

12-11

Match Record

0-1

25-24

Set Record

0-2

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Australian Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Dudi Sela Recent Performance

  • Zapata Miralles came up short in his most recent match, 3-6, 6-7 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open on April 27, 2022.
  • In his previous tournament, the Australian Open, Sela was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 217-ranked Mario Vilella Martinez, 3-6, 2-6.
  • Zapata Miralles has played 23 matches so far this year across all court types, and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • Zapata Miralles has won 32.8% of his return games this year, and 58.4% of his service games.
  • On clay, Zapata Miralles has won 54.8% of his service games and 29.0% of his return games.
  • Through one match so far this year, Sela has played 17.0 games per match (17.0 in three-set matches) and won 29.4% of them (across all court types).

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Dudi Sela

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:55
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

