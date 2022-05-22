How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Ysaline Bonaventure at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes Bianca Vanessa Andreescu challenging Ysaline Bonaventure on May 22.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Andreescu vs. Bonaventure Matchup Info
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Ysaline Bonaventure
72
World Rank
170
6-3
2022 Match Record
4-2
11-7
2022 Set Record
9-5
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Ysaline Bonaventure Recent Performance
- Andreescu lost her last match, 6-7, 0-6 against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 13, 2022.
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, Bonaventure beat No. 193-ranked Anastasia Kulikova, 6-4, 6-2.
- Through nine matches so far this year (across all court types), Andreescu has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) and won 53.4% of them.
- Andreescu has won 68.6% of her service games this year, and 38.9% of her return games.
- Andreescu has won 68.6% of her service games on clay, and 38.9% of her return games.
- Through six matches this year, Bonaventure has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 56.0% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Bonaventure has won 52.9% of her return games and 69.7% of her service games.
- Bonaventure has won 69.7% of her service games on clay, and 52.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)