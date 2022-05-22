How to watch Bjorn Fratangelo vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes Bjorn Fratangelo playing Jannik Sinner on May 22.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Fratangelo vs. Sinner Matchup Info
|Bjorn Fratangelo
|Jannik Sinner
185
World Rank
12
5-6
2022 Match Record
19-7
12-11
2022 Set Record
43-20
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Bjorn Fratangelo vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Fratangelo beat No. 188-ranked Nino Serdarusic, 7-5, 6-4.
- Sinner last played on May 13, 2022, a 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Fratangelo has played 20.1 games per match in his 11 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Fratangelo has won 31.7% of his return games so far this year, and 82.0% of his service games.
- On clay, Fratangelo has won 81.8% of his service games and 43.8% of his return games.
- Sinner has played 26 matches so far this year, and 24.1 games per match across all court types (29.6 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sinner has won 80.3% of his service games and 28.5% of his return games.
- On clay, Sinner has won 75.8% of his service games and 32.1% of his return games.
