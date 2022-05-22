Skip to main content

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Carlos Taberner at the French Open

Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open slots Borna Coric against Carlos Taberner at Stade Roland Garros. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Coric vs. Taberner Matchup Info

Borna CoricCarlos Taberner

275

World Rank

88

1-5

2022 Match Record

9-11

7-10

2022 Set Record

20-23

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Borna Coric vs. Carlos Taberner Recent Performance

  • Coric was defeated in his most recent match, 2-6, 7-6, 2-6 against Laslo Djere in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2022.
  • In his last match, Taberner lost 3-6, 4-6 against Yosuke Watanuki in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
  • In his six matches so far this year across all court types, Coric has played an average of 27.5 games.
  • Coric has won 74.1% of his service games this year, and 16.7% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Coric has won 75.6% of his games on serve, and 11.6% on return.
  • Taberner has played 19.1 games per match (33.0 in five-set matches) in his 20 matches this year across all court types.
  • Taberner has won 68.8% of his service games so far this year, and 29.0% of his return games.
  • Taberner has won 70.2% of his service games on clay, and 31.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
