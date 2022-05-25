Skip to main content

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on May 25 to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a match between Botic Van de Zandschulp and Fabio Fognini.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Van de Zandschulp vs. Fognini Matchup Info

Botic Van de ZandschulpFabio Fognini

29

World Rank

52

16-12

2022 Match Record

12-11

35-27

2022 Set Record

25-26

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Gonet Geneva Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance

  • Van de Zandschulp beat Pavel Kotov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in the Round of 128.
  • Fognini defeated No. 103-ranked Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
  • Van de Zandschulp has played 23.0 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Van de Zandschulp has won 28.7% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Van de Zandschulp has won 76.6% of his games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
  • In his 23 matches so far this year, Fognini has played an average of 21.9 games across all court surfaces (27.0 in five-set matches).
  • Fognini has won 72.9% of his service games so far this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
  • Fognini has won 71.8% of his service games on clay, and 29.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
