How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 25 to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a match between Botic Van de Zandschulp and Fabio Fognini.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Van de Zandschulp vs. Fognini Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Fabio Fognini
29
World Rank
52
16-12
2022 Match Record
12-11
35-27
2022 Set Record
25-26
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance
- Van de Zandschulp beat Pavel Kotov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in the Round of 128.
- Fognini defeated No. 103-ranked Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- Van de Zandschulp has played 23.0 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Van de Zandschulp has won 28.7% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Van de Zandschulp has won 76.6% of his games on serve, and 30.2% on return.
- In his 23 matches so far this year, Fognini has played an average of 21.9 games across all court surfaces (27.0 in five-set matches).
- Fognini has won 72.9% of his service games so far this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
- Fognini has won 71.8% of his service games on clay, and 29.0% of his return games.
