How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on May 25 to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a match between Botic Van de Zandschulp and Fabio Fognini.

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 25

Wednesday, May 25 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Van de Zandschulp vs. Fognini Matchup Info

Botic Van de Zandschulp Fabio Fognini 29 World Rank 52 16-12 2022 Match Record 12-11 35-27 2022 Set Record 25-26 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Gonet Geneva Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance