How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Pavel Kotov at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Botic Van de Zandschulp and Pavel Kotov in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Van de Zandschulp vs. Kotov Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Pavel Kotov
29
World Rank
143
16-12
2022 Match Record
8-3
35-27
2022 Set Record
18-7
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Hassan II
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Pavel Kotov Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Van de Zandschulp was defeated 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 against Casper Ruud in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Kotov defeated Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-2 on Friday in the qualifying round.
- Through 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Van de Zandschulp has played 23.0 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches) and won 53.0% of them.
- Van de Zandschulp has won 28.7% of his return games so far this year, and 78.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Van de Zandschulp has won 76.6% of his service games and 30.2% of his return games.
- Kotov has played 11 matches so far this year, and 21.7 games per match across all court types.
- So far this year, Kotov has won 74.4% of his service games and 35.7% of his return games.
- On clay, Kotov has won 77.4% of his service games and 36.4% of his return games.
