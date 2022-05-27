How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at the French Open
To watch Friday's head-to-head matchup between No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 29 Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 32 of the French Open, check out MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Van de Zandschulp vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Rafael Nadal
29
World Rank
5
18-12
2022 Match Record
26-3
38-28
2022 Set Record
61-16
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Van de Zandschulp defeated No. 51-ranked Fabio Fognini, 6-4, 7-6, 3-2.
- In the Round of 64, Nadal was victorious 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 against Corentin Moutet on Wednesday.
- Van de Zandschulp has played 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.5 games per match (27.6 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Van de Zandschulp has won 29.8% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.
- On clay, Van de Zandschulp has won 76.7% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.
- Nadal has played 29 matches so far this year (winning 59.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (33.2 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Nadal has won 33.8% of his return games and 84.6% of his service games.
- On clay, Nadal has won 80.2% of his service games and 40.0% of his return games.
