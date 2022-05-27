Skip to main content

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Friday's head-to-head matchup between No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 29 Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 32 of the French Open, check out MSG.

Van de Zandschulp vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Botic Van de ZandschulpRafael Nadal

29

World Rank

5

18-12

2022 Match Record

26-3

38-28

2022 Set Record

61-16

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Van de Zandschulp defeated No. 51-ranked Fabio Fognini, 6-4, 7-6, 3-2.
  • In the Round of 64, Nadal was victorious 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 against Corentin Moutet on Wednesday.
  • Van de Zandschulp has played 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.5 games per match (27.6 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Van de Zandschulp has won 29.8% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.
  • On clay, Van de Zandschulp has won 76.7% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.
  • Nadal has played 29 matches so far this year (winning 59.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (33.2 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Nadal has won 33.8% of his return games and 84.6% of his service games.
  • On clay, Nadal has won 80.2% of his service games and 40.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
