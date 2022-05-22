How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Nakashima vs. Majchrzak Matchup Info
|Brandon Nakashima
|Kamil Majchrzak
74
World Rank
81
9-11
2022 Match Record
10-9
22-23
2022 Set Record
23-22
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification
Brandon Nakashima vs. Kamil Majchrzak Recent Performance
- Nakashima last played on May 10, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Majchrzak is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Gonet Geneva Open, at the hands of No. 75-ranked Richard Gasquet, 2-6, 4-6.
- Nakashima has played 20 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (40.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 77.3% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.
- Nakashima has won 53.8% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
- In his 19 matches so far this year, Majchrzak has played an average of 22.5 games across all court surfaces (27.0 in five-set matches).
- Majchrzak has won 20.4% of his return games so far this year, and 80.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Majchrzak has won 77.1% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.
