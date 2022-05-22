Skip to main content

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 74 Brandon Nakashima match up against No. 81 Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 128 of the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Nakashima vs. Majchrzak Matchup Info

Brandon NakashimaKamil Majchrzak

74

World Rank

81

9-11

2022 Match Record

10-9

22-23

2022 Set Record

23-22

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification

Brandon Nakashima vs. Kamil Majchrzak Recent Performance

  • Nakashima last played on May 10, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Majchrzak is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Gonet Geneva Open, at the hands of No. 75-ranked Richard Gasquet, 2-6, 4-6.
  • Nakashima has played 20 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (40.0 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 77.3% of his service games and 21.9% of his return games.
  • Nakashima has won 53.8% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
  • In his 19 matches so far this year, Majchrzak has played an average of 22.5 games across all court surfaces (27.0 in five-set matches).
  • Majchrzak has won 20.4% of his return games so far this year, and 80.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Majchrzak has won 77.1% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Juan Ignacio Londero vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy