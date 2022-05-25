How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Tallon Griekspoor at the French Open
If you're hoping to check out No. 75 Brandon Nakashima go head to head with No. 58 Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, turn on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Nakashima vs. Griekspoor Matchup Info
|Brandon Nakashima
|Tallon Griekspoor
75
World Rank
58
9-11
2022 Match Record
9-11
22-23
2022 Set Record
29-25
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Brandon Nakashima vs. Tallon Griekspoor Recent Performance
- Nakashima is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 79-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the Round of 128, Griekspoor was victorious 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.
- Nakashima has played 23.2 games per match (40.0 in five-set matches) in his 20 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Nakashima has won 21.9% of his return games so far this year, and 77.3% of his service games.
- On clay, Nakashima has won 53.8% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.
- Griekspoor has played 20 matches so far this year, and 27.0 games per match across all court surfaces (38.0 in five-set matches).
- Griekspoor has won 23.0% of his return games so far this year, and 75.4% of his service games.
- Griekspoor has won 70.4% of his service games on clay, and 30.3% of his return games.
