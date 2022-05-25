Skip to main content

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Tallon Griekspoor at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to check out No. 75 Brandon Nakashima go head to head with No. 58 Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, turn on MSG.

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Tallon Griekspoor at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Nakashima vs. Griekspoor Matchup Info

Brandon NakashimaTallon Griekspoor

75

World Rank

58

9-11

2022 Match Record

9-11

22-23

2022 Set Record

29-25

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Gonet Geneva Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Brandon Nakashima vs. Tallon Griekspoor Recent Performance

  • Nakashima is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 79-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • In the Round of 128, Griekspoor was victorious 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.
  • Nakashima has played 23.2 games per match (40.0 in five-set matches) in his 20 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Nakashima has won 21.9% of his return games so far this year, and 77.3% of his service games.
  • On clay, Nakashima has won 53.8% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.
  • Griekspoor has played 20 matches so far this year, and 27.0 games per match across all court surfaces (38.0 in five-set matches).
  • Griekspoor has won 23.0% of his return games so far this year, and 75.4% of his service games.
  • Griekspoor has won 70.4% of his service games on clay, and 30.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Day 4: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

