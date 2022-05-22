How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Manuel Guinard at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Cameron Norrie and Manuel Guinard in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Norrie vs. Guinard Matchup Info
|Cameron Norrie
|Manuel Guinard
11
World Rank
158
22-9
2022 Match Record
5-4
48-26
2022 Set Record
11-11
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Cameron Norrie vs. Manuel Guinard Recent Performance
- Norrie won his most recent match, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 over Sebastian Baez in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 19, 2022.
- In his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Guinard was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 40-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.
- Norrie has played 31 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.0 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Norrie has won 78.9% of his service games and 27.8% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Norrie has won 77.6% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
- Through nine matches this year, Guinard has played 23.2 games per match and won 51.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Guinard has won 71.9% of his service games this year, and 28.6% of his return games.
- Guinard has won 71.9% of his service games on clay, and 28.6% of his return games.
