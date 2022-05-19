Skip to main content

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 11 Cameron Norrie match up against No. 38 Sebastian Baez in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Tune in.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Thursday, May 19
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Norrie vs. Baez Matchup Info

Cameron NorrieSebastian Baez

11

World Rank

38

20-9

2022 Match Record

26-13

44-25

2022 Set Record

57-43

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Winner

Cameron Norrie vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • Norrie defeated No. 44-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals.
  • Baez is coming off a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 60-ranked Oscar Otte in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
  • Through 29 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Norrie has played 23.9 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 53.0% of them.
  • Norrie has won 27.6% of his return games this year, and 78.8% of his service games.
  • On clay, Norrie has won 76.9% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.
  • Through 39 matches this year, Baez has played 25.2 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) and won 52.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Baez has won 73% of his service games this year, and 30.8% of his return games.
  • On clay, Baez has won 74.1% of his service games and 35.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Baez

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

