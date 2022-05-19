How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Don't miss No. 11 Cameron Norrie match up against No. 38 Sebastian Baez in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Tune in.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Thursday, May 19
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Norrie vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Cameron Norrie
|Sebastian Baez
11
World Rank
38
20-9
2022 Match Record
26-13
44-25
2022 Set Record
57-43
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Winner
Cameron Norrie vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- Norrie defeated No. 44-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Baez is coming off a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 60-ranked Oscar Otte in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- Through 29 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Norrie has played 23.9 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 53.0% of them.
- Norrie has won 27.6% of his return games this year, and 78.8% of his service games.
- On clay, Norrie has won 76.9% of his service games and 22.5% of his return games.
- Through 39 matches this year, Baez has played 25.2 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) and won 52.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Baez has won 73% of his service games this year, and 30.8% of his return games.
- On clay, Baez has won 74.1% of his service games and 35.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
19
2022
Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Baez
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)