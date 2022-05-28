How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open
On Saturday, May 28 at Stade Roland Garros, Aryna Sabalenka and Camila Giorgi meet for a match in the Round of 32 at the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Giorgi vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Aryna Sabalenka
30
World Rank
7
4-7
2022 Match Record
15-11
12-13
2022 Set Record
35-29
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Semifinal
Camila Giorgi vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance
- Giorgi is coming off a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 37-ranked Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Sabalenka beat No. 57-ranked Madison Brengle, 6-1, 6-3.
- In her 11 matches so far this year across all court types, Giorgi has played an average of 21.9 games (21.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Giorgi has won 63.9% of her service games and 31.1% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Giorgi has won 60.3% of her games on serve, and 40.7% on return.
- Sabalenka has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Sabalenka has won 67.5% of her service games this year, and 37.4% of her return games.
- Sabalenka has won 71.1% of her service games on clay, and 37.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)