How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, May 28 at Stade Roland Garros, Aryna Sabalenka and Camila Giorgi meet for a match in the Round of 32 at the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, May 28

Saturday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Giorgi vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Camila Giorgi Aryna Sabalenka 30 World Rank 7 4-7 2022 Match Record 15-11 12-13 2022 Set Record 35-29 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64 Last Result Semifinal

Camila Giorgi vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance