How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Shuai Zhang at the French Open
To watch Sunday's match between No. 41 Shuai Zhang and No. 29 Camila Giorgi in the Round of 128 of the French Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Giorgi vs. Zhang Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Shuai Zhang
29
World Rank
41
2-7
2022 Match Record
13-13
8-12
2022 Set Record
21-27
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Camila Giorgi vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance
- In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Giorgi was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 41-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic, 3-6, 2-4.
- Zhang is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, at the hands of No. 65-ranked Maryna Zanevska, 2-6, 3-6.
- Giorgi has played nine matches this year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Giorgi has won 62.6% of her service games so far this year, and 26.0% of her return games.
- Giorgi has won 55.0% of her service games on clay, and 33.3% of her return games.
- Zhang has played 26 matches so far this year, and 18.3 games per match across all court types (18.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zhang has won 62.6% of her service games and 31.6% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Zhang has won 55.6% of her games on serve, and 33.8% on return.
