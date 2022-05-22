How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Shuai Zhang at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Sunday's match between No. 41 Shuai Zhang and No. 29 Camila Giorgi in the Round of 128 of the French Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Shuai Zhang at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Giorgi vs. Zhang Matchup Info

Camila Giorgi Shuai Zhang 29 World Rank 41 2-7 2022 Match Record 13-13 8-12 2022 Set Record 21-27 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 64 Last Result Round of 32

Camila Giorgi vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance